Resilient shoppers push retail sales up 0.7% in September

A lone shopper pushes a cart past a display for Christmas sales in a Costco warehouse late Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo. Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it unlikely theyll find all the workers they need. For shoppers, it might mean a less than jolly holiday shopping experience, with bare store shelves and online orders that take longer than usual to fill. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NEW YORK – Americans continued to spend at a solid clip in September despite rising prices and snarled global supply chains that are limiting the flow of goods.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in September from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday.

Sales at clothing and accessories stores rose 1.1%, while online sales were up 0.6%. Sales at gasoline stations rose1.8%, boosted by higher prices at the pump. Sales at restaurants and bars, many of which believed they were through the worst of the pandemic until the arrival of the delta variant, rose 0.3% from the month before.