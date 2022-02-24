US slightly revises up its GDP estimate for Q4 to 7%

Motorists fill up vehicles at a gas station Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Denver. U.S. consumer confidence declined modestly this month but remains high, even as prices for just about everything continue to rise. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

WASHINGTON – The U.S. economy ended 2021 by expanding at a brisk 7% annual pace from October through December, the government reported Thursday in a slight upgrade from its earlier estimate.

For all of 2021, the nation's gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — jumped by 5.7%, the fastest calendar-year growth since a 7.2% surge in 1984 in the aftermath of a brutal recession.

So far this year, though, the outlook for the economy has dimmed considerably in the face of accelerating inflation, higher borrowing rates, anxious financial markets and the likelihood of a serious military conflict caused by Russia's aggression toward Ukraine.

Snarled supply chains, with resulting shortages of parts and goods, are also disrupting businesses. And American households this year won't be receiving the government stimulus aid that they did last year — money that helped drive brisk consumer spending in 2021.

The International Monetary Fund has estimated that the U.S. economy will slow to growth of 4% this year. But the economy could weaken further if the Federal Reserve's forthcoming interest rate hikes end up significantly slowing Americans' borrowing and spending.

The Fed's ultra-low rates had nurtured the rapid expansion that quickly followed the pandemic recession of 2020. But high inflation has forced the Fed to reverse course, with a succession of rates hikes expected to begin next month.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine — and its likely fallout on world energy markets — also adds to the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook.