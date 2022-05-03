Pfizer tops Q1 expectations, revises 2022 forecast

FILE - In this photo provided by Pfizer, a technician handles one of the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. U.S. regulators authorized the pills from Pfizer and Merck late 2021. (Pfizer via AP, File)

Sales of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and treatment pushed the drugmaker well past expectations in the first quarter, as profit grew 61%.

The coronavirus vaccine Comirnaty brought in more than $13 billion in sales, and the treatment Paxlovid added another $1.5 billion as company revenue swelled 77%, the company said Tuesday.

Pfizer posted adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share in the first quarter, on $25.66 billion in revenue.

Analysts expected per-share earnings of $1.49 on about $24.1 billion in sales, according to FactSet.

Pfizer Inc., based in New York, also revised its 2022 earnings forecast to reflect an accounting policy change. It now expects adjusted earnings of $6.25 to $6.45 per share.

That's down from its previous forecast for $6.35 to $6.55 per share.

Analysts forecast earnings of $7.14 per share.

Shares ticked slightly higher before the opening bell Thursday.