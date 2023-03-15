Justice Dept, SEC probing collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

A pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking past a Silicon Valley Bank Private branch in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. After a frenetic weekend of round-the-clock briefings, U.S. policymakers took the audacious step guaranteeing all the deposits of the failed Silicon Valley Banks, even those exceeding the FDIC's $250,000 limit. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission have launched investigations into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The investigations – which are separate inquiries – are in the early stages and will also examine the actions of the bank’s senior executives, the person said.

The Justice Department’s investigation involves federal prosecutors in California, along with prosecutors involved in fraud cases, the person said.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the specific details of the ongoing investigations and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.