The 5 best vehicles for campers, according to Edmunds

Summer days beckon and with them the prospect of campfires, fishing holes and scenic hikes. When it’s time to commune with nature, you need a car that can get you there and offer convenience and utility once you’ve arrived. Whether you’re looking to get far off the beaten path or simply enjoy the outdoors with some comforts of home, we’ve rounded up five of the best vehicles for the occasion.

Ford F-150

Before SUVs, pickup trucks were the ultimate camp car. Put a shell over the cargo bed, lay out a foam roll and sleeping bag and voila — instant shelter. The Ford F-150 is not only America’s best-selling truck, but it also makes an ideal camper. Optional four-wheel drive helps get to remote sites, but the camp-friendly Pro Power Onboard is the star feature. It’s an integrated system that delivers power ranging from 2,000 to 7,200 watts to household-style outlets in the cab and bed. That’s enough to run portable speakers, electric grills and movie projectors, or even recharge electric dirt bikes. The all-electric F-150 Lightning generates even more power — up to 9,600 watts — and features 11 outlets. You’ll need the F-150’s optional hybrid V6 engine in XLT trim or higher to get Pro Power Onboard. We’ve found the fuel economy slightly disappointing in our own F-150 equipped with Pro Power Onboard, but have used the innovative system while camping to run the heat overnight and even power hedge trimmers for yard work.

2025 F-150 XLT with Pro Power Onboard starting price (including destination): around $59,320

Lexus GX

If you prefer more luxury from your campmobile, the Lexus GX fits the bill with its rugged styling and a classy, leather-soaked interior. Based on a truck platform, the GX comes with standard four-wheel drive and low-range gearing, giving it excellent capability on dirt roads and trails. Hardcore off-roaders can opt for the Overtrail and Overtrail+ trims that add beefy tires and hardware for even better traction. An available third-row seat and ample cargo space mean more people or gear can join the ride. And despite its impressive backwoods ability, the GX is still a Lexus. It offers plenty of luxury features, including massaging front seats, perfect for relaxing after long hikes.

2025 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail: $73,830

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

More functional than an SUV but nimbler than an RV, the Sprinter is an infinitely customizable van with a high roof that lets you stand up inside. Campsite cooks will appreciate that utility when prepping meals, but the rest of the Sprinter’s big, boxy cargo space is just as useful. Hundreds of accessories from the factory or aftermarket companies transform the Sprinter’s big, boxy cargo space into the ultimate in-car camper with all manner of racks, beds, cabinets and storage. Two different lengths and 8-foot or 9-foot roof heights give the Sprinter exceptional versatility, along with a range of tire and suspension options. The Sprinter’s blank-canvas price doesn’t come cheap, starting slightly above $50K before any accessories. But its possibilities are endless.

2025 Sprinter Cargo Van: $53,125

Rivian R1T

Experienced campers can be forgiven for a skeptical eye to EVs. Most don’t have enough range for travel to and from distant campsites. With up to 420 miles of range, the R1T doesn’t have that problem. It’s capable of pulling an 11,000-pound trailer on your camp adventures, while standard all-wheel drive and advanced drive modes that expertly manage traction make easy work of tough trails. Like the Ford F-150, the R1T also offers integrated power distribution with four 120-volt outlets and six USB charging ports, meaning your rechargeable flashlights, headlamps and camp lanterns can always stay topped up. (The R1T even comes with its own flashlight.) Clever storage spaces such as a lockable front trunk and storage bin under the bed are perfect for securing things before leaving camp unattended.

2025 Rivian R1T: $71,700

Subaru Outback

The Outback’s long, low-ish body harkens back to an old camp favorite: the station wagon. The Subaru splits the difference between wagon and SUV, though, with plenty of trail capability and more than 70 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity. Camping pros will like the Wilderness trim for its rugged all-terrain tires, protective lower-body armor, water-repellent upholstery, and 9.5 inches of ground clearance that rivals most Jeeps. Standard roof rails, a low roof height and a 700-pound weight limit make it easy to pile gear on top of the Wilderness, and a hands-free liftgate allows easy access once at camp. A front-view camera is also useful for careful approaches to unfamiliar trails and campsites.

2025 Outback Wilderness: $43,130

Today’s best cars for camping offer a range of capability, utility and even luxury. Whether you prefer trucks, SUVs or vans, there’s something for every camper.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Dan Frio is a contributor at Edmunds.