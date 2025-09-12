Federal government sues Uber over alleged discrimination against people with disabilities

FILE - An Uber sign is displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

The federal government said Friday that it is suing Uber for allegedly discriminating against passengers with disabilities.

The Department of Justice said Uber drivers routinely refuse to serve individuals with disabilities, including those with service dogs. Uber is the largest ride-hailing company in the U.S.

The lawsuit alleges that Uber drivers have charged illegal cleaning fees for service animal shedding and imposed cancellation fees after denying service. The lawsuit also alleges that drivers have refused to allow disabled individuals to sit in the front seat so they can use the back seat for mobility devices.

Disabled individuals have missed appointments, experienced significant delays and have been stranded in inclement weather, the lawsuit said.

“For too long, blind riders have suffered repeated ride denials by Uber because they are traveling with a service dog,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This lawsuit seeks to end this persistent discrimination and allow riders with disabilities to use Uber.”

In a statement Friday, Uber said all of its drivers must acknowledge and agree to comply with its service animal and accessibility policies.

Uber said it prohibits drivers from denying service to someone with a service animal and it requires drivers to provide transportation to a person with a disability as long as they get into the vehicle on their own. It also prohibits drivers from refusing to assist with the stowing of devices like walkers, crutches and folding wheelchairs.

“Riders who use guide dogs or other assistive devices deserve a safe, respectful and welcoming experience on Uber — full stop,” the company said. Uber said it disagrees with the allegations in the lawsuit.

Uber said it established a hotline in 2023 for customers who were denied a ride because of a service animal. Uber said when it confirms that a violation has occurred, it takes action, including deactivating a driver’s account.

The Department of Justice is seeking $125 million for disabled individuals who have previously submitted complaints to Uber or the Department of Justice.

The case was filed in federal court in Northern California. Uber Technologies is based in San Francisco.