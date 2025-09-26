Turkish Airlines to expand fleet with 225 new Boeing aircraft after Erdoğan's US visit

FILE - Turkish Airlines aircraft are seen at Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, near the Black Sea shores, Friday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File)

ANKARA – Turkish Airlines, Turkey’s national carrier, has announced plans to add 225 Boeing aircraft to its fleet.

In an a declaration to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Friday, the airline said it has decided to purchase 75 Boeing B787-9 and B787-10 aircraft and has completed negotiations with Boeing to acquire 150 737-8/10MAX models.

The announcement was made a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

Turkish Airlines will place 50 confirmed and 25 optional orders for the B787-9 and B787-10 aircraft, scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2034. The B787-9 and B787-10 are advanced, fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft designed for international travel, the airline said in a statement.

The company is in negotiations with Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace for the procurement of engines, spare parts and maintenance services for the aircraft, the statement said.

Separately, Turkish Airlines said it has finalized negotiations with Boeing for 150 737-8/10MAX aircraft, with 100 confirmed and 50 optional, and will proceed with the order once talks with engine supplier CFM International are successfully concluded.

Turkish Airlines operates one of the world’s largest flight networks.

On Thursday, Trump signaled the U.S. may soon lift its hold on the sale of advanced fighter jets to Turkey, a NATO ally. During Trump's first term, the U.S. removed Turkey from its flagship F-35 fighter jet program in 2019 following Ankara's purchase of a Russian-made air defense system.