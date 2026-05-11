Staunton River Middle School’s Marie Levine earns May’s Education Impact Award

Art is a school subject that forever fights for funding, but always lives in the hearts of those who connect to it.

That connection leads us to May’s Education Impact Award honoree: Marie Levine, an art teacher at Staunton River Middle School.

It’s been said that a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, an art project may well articulate many times that number of thoughts.

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“Art is just a way of expression that is so important for middle school students. In a world where we’re expecting these kiddos to grow up so quickly, and sometimes they just get lost, and when they do, I’m hoping they turn to art. It’s always just a way that we can improve. We can communicate. We can show our feelings, show our passions, and it’s amazing how much I learn about each one of my kids through just their artwork alone.”

Currently Staunton River Middle School’s Teacher of the Year, Levine finished in the top three for all of Bedford County. She has taught art for a dozen years, and her passion is eclipsed only by her connections with her students, connections, like sculptures in granite, that stand the test of time.

“They are excited to be in our class, not just because of art and the passion that they share for art, but also because of the connection that they have with her,” said Staunton River Middle School Principal Jessica Geyer. “They’re super excited to see her, and they truly do trust her, and you see that because we’ve got students that are getting ready to graduate at the high school level, and they continue to come back to see Mrs. Levine. She serves as a mentor to many of our students and our student-athletes as well.”

With the school’s golden eagle leading the way for Blue Eagle Credit Union’s Laurissa Thompson, we landed in Ms. Levine’s classroom for this month’s Education Impact honors.

“To stretch those boundaries, to think outside the box, to color outside the lines. I love that she’s instilling that in these students,” said Blue Eagle Credit Union Senior Brand Specialist Laurissa Thompson.

Before teaching art, Ms. Levine taught seventh-grade pre-algebra and fifth grade in both Bedford and Roanoke counties.