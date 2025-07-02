WSLS Education Impact Award Nomination Page 2025-2026

Do you know an educator who goes the extra mile? Nominate them for the WSLS Education Impact Award!

From Thursday, July 31, until July 2026, you can recognize your favorite educator. Each month, one exceptional educator will receive a $250 check for themselves and their school, courtesy of Blue Eagle Credit Union.

Tell us why YOUR educator should be chosen to win this award and our judging panel will choose a recipient based on the following criteria:

Originality/creativity of statement Inspirational power of Nominee’s story Embodiment of “Education Impact” theme.

Nominees must be a K-12 educator within the WSLS viewing area to be considered.

Here’s a look at some of our previous recipients: