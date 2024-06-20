Steven Williams wins Education Impact Award for May

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Our next Education Impact Award Winner has been in the education profession for more than 30 years, helping his students become stronger musicians.

Steve Williams who conducts band practice originally wanted to work for National Geographic as a history major.

“I thought, ‘Man, this is that what I really want to do,’” Williams said.

Williams was waiting for a professor and walked away from the meeting and wandered campus until he reached the music building.

“I came to the band room every morning and did my homework. I was in the band room after school. You know what, it was fun. I did it because it was fun,” Williams said.

Williams has been in the education sector for 35 years.

He originally taught for 29 years in Missouri, retired and worked in a music store; He missed teaching again so he applied all across the country and Liberty Middle School accepted him.

“The band director at the high school posted a picture of a brand new band room in a 29 million dollar building that was just built, they needed a teacher and I saw it on a Facebook page for band directors and I applied,” Williams said.

Williams works with students to build confidence in them and knows they have to work as a team to make sure the sound is right.

“I tell the kids, when you make a mistake in English and Math, that’s your mistake, when you make a mistake in band, it affects everybody, so there’s an expectation and responsibility in band,” Williams said.

School leaders are too pleased about Williams winning the award.

“His learning is very observable. You walk down the hallway and you hear the horns squeaking, and you’re like, ‘Whoa, he has a long road ahead of him, and by Christmastime and they’re tight,’” Scott Graham, Liberty Middle School Principal said.

Blue Eagle Credit Union gave Williams $250 and Liberty Middle School $250 to make sure Williams can continue his efforts in the band room and encourage students to face challenges.

“Once again, the person who nominated spoke of the passion, and you could see it today, that Mr. Williams has a passion for teaching music,” Dianne Smith with Blue Eagle Credit Union said.