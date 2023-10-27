Tami Oliver wins Education Impact Award for September

VINTON, Va. – Tami Oliver, the Education Impact Award recipient for September, loves to help children feel special when getting extra assistance in the classroom.

“Are you freaking kidding me?” Oliver said surprised.

W.E. Cundiff Title 1 Teacher, Tami Oliver was overjoyed and surprised about getting recognized.

While she gave out hugs and shed tears of joy, Oliver was awarded money in return for her efforts in the classroom.

“It was really neat to be able to service the community I grew up in,” Oliver said.

Oliver attended Cundiff, got her certification in 2001, and started student teaching in Botetourt County.

Amazing, because Oliver’s goal is to get children who may need extra assistance inspired to read; she works on phonetics and ensures children better understand the topic to ignite a passion for reading.

“I try to find books that really interest them,” Oliver said.

Staff with Blue Eagle Credit Union presented Oliver with $500 as the Education Impact Award recipient for September.

Half goes to her, while the remaining goes to getting school supplies for her students.

“Today has been very exciting. It was such a joy seeing Tami excited and emotional. It showed that it touched her heart,” Diane Smith, Chief Talent Officer with Blue Eagle Credit Union, said.

The financial gift is something Oliver was not really expecting.

“I’m not a person that ever felt like I would get recognized for anything like this. I feel like this is my job. We’re here to help kids learn,” Oliver said.

To nominate a teacher for the Education Impact Award, click here.