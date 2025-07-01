Lucy Addison’s Badgett is the July Education Impact award Recipient

ROANOKE, Va. – At Lucy Addison Middle School, an irresistible force brings with him the power of music. Dare I say they have seen a ‘crescendo’ of positive results.

“Even though that sometimes kids have maybe have a hard life at home or or have a bad day, they can come into this room and like restart the day. They could sit down and play some of their favorite songs and forget about everything else that’s going bad in their life -- and just realizing that they’re still human and they still have emotions and they still have the space to be safe in and to have fun,” Lucy Addison music teacher Chris Badgett says.

Music teacher Christopher Badgett brings more than a decade of musical education experience to Lucy Addison Middle School . He immediately brought a community focused approach to his band, getting his talented students performing for the public--to the benefit of everyone involved.

“The kids love him. They love coming to his class and you can tell from the field trips that he’s taken to the concerts that he’s had that the kids absolutely love him and he spilled in a community because when he does those concerts and he does those field trips the parents follow,” Lucy Addison principal Jonathon Rosser explains.

“Kids need to know that music is for everyone and music is outside of these four walls so I took them to several different nursing homes concerts and they’re also a time where they have opportunity to play games and talk to the people there,” Badgett added.

WSLS 10 News anchor John Appicello joined Blue Eagle Credit Union’s Laurissa Thompson in delivering the ‘big checks’ like a familiar chorus-- 250 dollars each for Mr. Badgett, and Lucy Addison middle.

“To see how they are feeling fueling students from the get-go at such an early age. Often we focus on one or two areas, and it looks like they’re bringing a holistic approach, right? It starts early. It starts young and let’s prepare them for the next step-- the next level and that carries through their lifetime,” Blue Eagle Credit Union’s Laurissa Thompson says.

A number of Badgett’s band members are already playing with the William Fleming high school band. With the goal being to get them all ready to add to the high school band, as talented freshman at the home of the Colonels.