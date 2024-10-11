Ron Snow wins this month’s Education Impact Award

LYNCHBURG, Va. – This month’s Education Impact Award winner shows that learning shouldn’t just be limited to the classroom.

Ron Snow, an automotive instructor at E.C. Glass was presented this month’s Education Impact Award.

“I’m surprised, and I’m honored,” Snow said. “Thank you very much for that, but it’s my students that deserve the honor.”

Diane Smith with Blue Eagle Credit Union presented the check.

“He’s just very personable and you can tell he loves what he does,” Smith said. “I actually wish I could go to school and take his class because I think he would just be a great teacher.”

Snow is not afraid to get his hands dirty. He’s spent 42 years teaching students, 11 of those in Lynchburg.

“I love it when my students come back and show me their paychecks,” Snow said. “I have a lot of students who opened their own business, and they would call me up and ask me for students.”

Assistant Principal at E.C. Glass High Daphney Harvey said Snow’s work is so valuable as there is a huge need for auto mechanics. Plus, it helps that he makes class fun.

“It’s a very hands-on experience,” Harvey said. “He’s very engaged with the kids but also just allows them after he models, gives them over to the kids and just lets them go ahead and take the lead.”

Snow only wants to keep investing in his students as he plans to put his award money towards classroom items.

“I just love what I do,” Snow said. “I love coming here. I love just working with students.”

