Temperature Whiplash Incoming!

Roanoke, VA – Temperatures today max out in the mid 50s throughout most of the region, but they won’t last long as we’ll look at a steady warmup throughout the region over the next few days.

Looking ahead

We’ll see warm air quickly move into the area late Sunday and Monday, which will lead to temperatures in the 60s Sunday, and the mid to upper 70s Monday. Afterwards, temperatures drop again into the 60s throughout most of the area to close the week.

Spotty showers are possible with that warm front moving through Monday and Tuesday, but we won’t see any significant rain until Thursday and Friday. Timing right now is more on the uncertain side, but we could see some thunderstorms develop from that system.