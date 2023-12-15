Daniel ‘Squeaky’ Valentine wins Education Impact Award for November

SALEM, Va. – Daniel “Squeaky” Valentine is humbled as the next Education Impact Award Winner. He was recognized in front of his class.

Valentine has been teaching for 32 years.

“I like helping students that’s kind of how I first got into it,” Valentine said.

Valentine coaches football, and surprisingly, it was his junior high coach who inspired him to go into education. Like many teachers, he gets satisfaction once a child learns a new skill.

“When the lightbulb goes off and they pick something up and you’ve been working with them for a long time, they’ve been struggling and they get it,” Valentine said.

Valentine teaches special needs students at Andrew Lewis Middle School in Salem and middle school math.

“He has a tremendous way with parents’ people in the community,” Matt Coe, Andrew Lewis Middle School principal, said.

School leaders said he’s a role model for the children.

“The kids gravitate towards him. He’s firm; he’s fair and consistent. They also know he’s their number one supporter,” Coe said.

Even his students appreciate him.

“He works so hard,” Ean Campbell, a 7th grader, said. “He’s the best teacher I ever had.”

Blue Eagle Credit Union staff presented Valentine with $500 after they read his son’s nomination.

“That’s the best part. I love to take it to the classroom and get their excitement,” Diane Smith with Blue Eagle Credit Union said.

Half goes to Valentine, and the other half to Andrew Lewis Middle School.

“When we read his nomination, it was hands down a unanimous vote that he should be the winner,” Smith said.

While Valentine appreciates the honor, he said he is simply doing his job.

“It’s awkward being in front of the camera. We just come in here and work and do our thing,” Valentine said.

