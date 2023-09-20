WSLS 10 recognizes Jason Long as the first winner of the Education Impact Award

WSLS 10 is starting the Education Impact Award series highlighting great teachers in our area that the public nominates.

ROANOKE, Va. – WSLS 10 is starting the Education Impact Award series highlighting great teachers in our area that the public nominates.

10 News first award recipient is Woodrow Wilson U.S. history teacher Jason Long.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Long has been teaching for about a decade and majored in history at Longwood University.

Prior to teaching, Long worked in customer service and sales, as well as carpentry.

“It’s a bit overwhelming. It’s great to be recognized, especially by my peers for teacher of the year. I wasn’t expecting that at all. So that’s a wonderful honor - the Credit Union as well,” Long said.

Students said they appreciate how he makes class interesting.

“It’s really his confidence and how he acts,” Adrian Thomas, a Woodrow Wilson Middle School student said.

Blue Eagle Credit Union presented $500 to help Long continue his efforts in the classroom as part of WSLS 10′s Education Impact Award recipient.

To nominate a teacher you feel is creating an impact in the classroom, click here.