Kit Prillaman with North Cross is our next Education Impact Award winner

Kit Prillaman created a program that helps students with dyslexia and dysgraphia.

North Cross staff honored Kit Prillaman with balloons and cake as our next Education Impact Award winner.

“We work really hard. I was really surprised just to be recognized. It was really nice,” Prillaman said.

Prillaman has been at North Cross for 12 years and started when her son began 2nd grade.

Prillaman earned her master’s in education at Virginia Tech and was a stay-at-home mom for a few years. It wasn’t until her son was diagnosed with dyslexia that she figured she could help.

“That brought me here. I went and did specialized training to be able to teach these students, and I’ve been here ever since,” Prillaman said.

Prillaman is now the director of the North Cross program, which helps students with language-based learning disabilities in reading, writing and math.

“She is so deserving of this award, she dreamed out crosswalk over a decade ago,”

School leaders said the CrossWalk program serves about 10 percent of the students, with a focus on those who have dyslexia and dysgraphia.

“She has put her heart and soul into this program. It’s all about the students. They’re front and center for her. She’s a fierce advocate for them, and building this program has allowed her and others to do that work,” Armistead Lemon, head of North Cross, said.

Blue Eagle Credit Union leaders awarded Prillaman with $250 and the North Cross with another $250.

“Ms. Prillaman’s story is truly inspirational. It went from her son learning to read with his learning challenge to a whole wing of the school,” Laurissa Thompson with Blue Eagle Credit Union said.