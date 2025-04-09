Freezing temperatures thaw close to 60 degrees Wednesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning for the highlighted counties. The potential for patchy to widespread frost exists across all of Southwest and Central Virginia.

Warning

Clear and sunny skies build in and quickly melt any frost that develops. By noon, a lot of us are in the 40s and close to the 50-degree mark.

Next Several Hours

Daytime high temperatures get right up to 60 degrees, with a few spots spilling over into the 60s.

Today

Conditions are favorable for more pollen. High amounts will be present Wednesday, thanks to sunshine, light winds and slightly warmer temperatures.

Today

As we head into Thursday and Friday, we are tracking another front that moves in. Scattered to widespread showers are expected.

Late Week Rain

We will start to see rain move in around the middle of the day Thursday.

Noon Tomorrow

It continues into the afternoon and evening before tapering off through the early morning hours of Friday.

However, more rain moves in by sunrise Friday morning and is scattered throughout the day.

5pm Thursday

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.