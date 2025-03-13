Hidden Valley principal Josh Whitlow earns Education Impact Award

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s another busy day at Hidden Valley High School. The “Titan 12″ is being announced for the upcoming 25-26 school year, a dozen rising seniors selected based upon character, leadership, academics, service and attitude. They serve as ambassadors for the school, and the man presiding over this ceremony is about to be honored as well.

Hidden Valley principal Josh Whitlow is this month’s recipient of the WSLS/Blue Eagle Credit Union Education Impact Award.

“You know, it’s a school community. It’s not your students. It’s not just faculty. It’s not just families. It’s all of the above and then some. And so working together is how we best give our students the very best opportunities in school and that’s what we’re trying to accomplish. I’m just really fortunate to have such great groups to work with,” Whitlow explained.

Whitlow has logged nearly three decades as an educator for Roanoke County schools, including assistant principal at Hidden Valley for 14 years before taking the top role at the home of the Titans. Whitlow has been nominated by Hidden Valley parents as an administrator who is compassionate, respectful, helpful, and one who advocates for the well-being of students, staff and parents. He’s been called “the epitome of an educator.”

”He does listen to all sides before he makes a decision. If it is one of those situations, if parents contact him before contacting the teachers, he will first ask if they’ve contacted the teachers and go that route first. I know he has been very supportive of the teachers and the administrative staff,” Assistant principal Crystal Waggoner said.

“His nominee just really just gushed about how much of a of an advocate he is for the students and not just the students, but the faculty, the teachers, the parents, you could just tell that he cares about and he’s passionate about what he does,” Blue Eagle Credit Union Director of Marketing Laurissa Thompson said.

Whitlow started his teaching career as a band director, serving at both Glenvar middle and Glenvar high school. He said getting his band ready for a competition was probably more strenuous than the average day-to-day duties as principal. But on the busy, hectic days as the leader of the Titans, you can consider that ranking...flipped! (Being a principal would be the tougher job!).

Both Whitlow and Hidden Valley High School receive $250 checks in recognition of the hard work.