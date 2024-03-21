Moir Hill wins Education Impact Award for February

ROANOKE, Va. – Moir Hill has been in the education field for over 60 years and is February’s Education Impact Award winner.

“What is this?” Hill asked a group of educators at James Breckinridge Middle School.

Hill was in disbelief as the next Education Impact Award winner.

“You’re the winner of the Education Impact Award,” Diane Smith, with Blue Eagle Credit Union said.

Hill has been had various roles over the years, including coaching baseball.

“I did coach baseball, we won 22 championships,” Hill said.

He was also a physical education teacher and now he encourages students at James Breckinridge Middle School, some he helps with tough love with in-school suspension.

“I have 300 lesson plans I developed over the years,” Hill said.

Hill has snacks for his kids who do well in his class.

He loves history and keeps important dates and pictures of significant events when teaching.

“They just built the gym here,” Hill said as he showed 10 News a picture.

Hill’s co-workers wanted to make sure the public knew his story.

“I thought for 61 years in education, he knows what he’s doing and someone should know his story,” Marlene Hamlette, a co-worker who nominated Hill said.

James Breckinridge school leaders said Hill is truly a gem, staff even named the gymnasium after Hill.

“He’ll call parents, whatever it is he needs to do to make sure our students feel cared for, and when you walk into his room, there is order, there is excellence,” Dowdy said.

Blue Eagle Credit Union leaders said what made Hill’s nomination stand out, is his longevity in the education field.

“Sixty-one years in the same profession is just phenomenal, that doesn’t happen unless you truly love what you do with every ounce of your being,” Smith said.

Hill still wants to help children succeed in life, in spite of being nearly 90 years old.

“I hope when I go to heaven, God will say, ‘good job,’” Hill said.