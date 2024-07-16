Gregory Souder at Dublin Elementary School wins June Education Impact Award

Fifth-grade teacher Gregory Souder at Dublin Elementary School is the next Education Impact Award Winner.

Blue Eagle Credit Union representatives interrupted a lesson.

“I’m Laurissa with Blue Eagle Credit Union and here with WSLS 10 to present you with the Education Impact Award,” Laurissa Thompson with Blue Eagle Credit Union said.

“Thank you! That’s wonderful,” said Souder.

Souder loves working with students and was inspired at a young age to go into teaching.

“I had a fourth-grade teacher by the name of Mr. Hershey. He made a connection with me in my life. He was a hunter and loved to fish and baseball. Those are the types of things that I love, so I connected with him,” Souder said.

Gregory said his teacher inspired him to volunteer for summer camp at Brethren Woods in Harrisonburg. It was then that Souder truly knew he wanted to motivate students.

“I decided to go into RU and go into education,” Souder said.

Souder, for most of his 26 years in education, taught fifth grade.

“If you can make connections with them and build relationships, long-lasting relationships, it makes the job worthwhile,” Souder said.

Pulaski County School leaders were on hand to congratulate Souder for his recognition.

“It exemplifies the types of teachers we have in Pulaski County. They’re skilled in both the art of teaching and the heart of teaching,” Robert Graham Pulaski County Schools Superintendent said.

Blue Eagle Credit Union awarded Souder $250 and the other half went to Dublin Elementary School.

Blue Eagle leaders are pleased to recognize a teacher who has a lasting impact on students.

“All of our Education Impact Award recipients so far have been so deserving and it’s so heartwarming to see how they are impacting students, and they just continue to surprise me at how much these people give of themselves,” Thompson said.