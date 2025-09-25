Blacksburg High School PE teacher named September recipient of Education Impact Award

BLACKSBURG, Va. – At Blacksburg High, it’s another day of PE class for teacher Madison Webb.

While she may be undercover now, she’s been anything but since coming to the home of the Bruins.

“She’s been a great addition here to Blacksburg High School. Just her willingness to try and think out of the box and find ways to connect our students here, our student athletes, to something like a bigger picture, a bigger sense of self. We want to produce young people who are ready for the next step in life, and she does a great job of helping prepare those students,” said Blacksburg High School principal Chris Stewart.

Webb’s master’s degree from UVA in kinesiology for people with disabilities brought her to lead the school’s Unified PE class. In its third year in the district, it provides a space where students of diverse abilities can participate in physical education together.

“I just think that no matter your ability, everybody should be given a chance, and I think Unified PE is a great safe space to feel welcomed and feel loved,” Webb explained.

The health and PE teacher and volleyball coach has helped expand the ‘unified’ concept, carrying it over to athletics. The Bruins have held a ‘Unified Night’ at football and volleyball games, highlighting these special students. In the spring, they debuted a Unified track team.

“There are a lot of students who probably wouldn’t go to these games on their own, but they know that their group of friends and their people are going, so it kind of drives them to step outside of their comfort zone and get involved that way too,” Webb said.

“To kind of see the big picture of all of our students that are here in this building, and support that everyone needs, and by going beyond just the four walls of the building, but in class, but also having a unified track program, which we have in the spring as well,” Stewart said.

“Unified is a great word, right? It brings unity together, but it sets the model for how we can take this beyond the classroom, take it beyond the gym, take it beyond the sports teams and really apply that in our everyday life to be unified as a people and really embrace the differences that we have and pull the good from that,“ Blue Eagle Credit Union Marketing Director Laurissa Thompson added.

Webb and Blacksburg High both received $250 from Blue Eagle Credit Union.

The students who can’t take the ‘Unified PE’ classes can still enjoy club days.

The ‘Best Buddies Unified PE Club’ was formed to make sure everyone can participate regardless of their schedule.