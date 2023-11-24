Lord Botetourt High School guidance counselor Paul Craft wins Education Impact Award

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Lord Botetourt High School graduate Paul Craft was shocked when he learned he won the Education Impact Award.

“I was not expecting that at all — you got me,” Craft said.

Craft had an untraditional approach to getting into education.

He said after college, he bounced around a couple of jobs, but nothing he said he wanted until he started volunteering at Camp Easter Seals in Craig County which helps kids and adults with disabilities.

It was there that he was inspired to go into education.

“I loved working with the kids, and I really like coaching, I had a mentor and former teacher of mine, Tator Benson, who said look at getting into education,” Craft said.

Craft earned his master’s in counseling from Liberty University and later a spot opened at Lord Botetourt High School.

He eventually became the head wrestling coach this year when the previous coach retired.

It’s a full circle moment since Craft graduated from Lord Botetourt High School.

“I wrestled here, and now I get to work here, and I get to coach wrestling here,” Craft said.

Botetourt County Public School leaders are pleased Craft is getting recognized for his work with students.

“Anytime a Botetourt County staff member is recognized for the work they do is certainly a celebration for us a school division,” Mike Moser, Botetourt County Public Schools communications specialist said.

Blue Eagle Credit Union Staff presented Craft with $500 — half goes to Craft and the other half goes to Lord Botetourt High School.

“Our vision is enriching lives, and Paul just exemplifies just that with his students,” Laurissa Thompson, senior brand specialist with Blue Eagle Credit Union, said.

Craft is honored he is able to help students succeed on the mat and in life.

“If I can help somebody and choose not to, what kind of man does that make me,” Craft said.

