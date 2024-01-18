Sydney Hepler wins Education Impact Award for December

COVINGTON, Va. – Sydney Hepler who teaches at Mountain View Elementary near Covington is the Education Impact Award recipient for December.

Her coworkers kept her award as a surprise.

While Hepler is in good spirits about getting the honor, the second-grade teacher doesn’t like unplanned events.

“I am very nosy. I like to know what’s going on,” Hepler said. “It was very weird. I’m very surprised they kept it from me.”

Hepler has been teaching for two years. She’s always loved kids and babysat when she attended Allegheny High School.

Hepler took pre-school classes at Jackson River Technical Center, which eventually led to her finishing her education at Radford University.

Last school year, she taught kindergartners, and now she has second graders.

“I love kindergartners last year, but I love my second graders,” Hepler said.

According to Blue Eagle Credit Union staff, Hepler helped students new to the district transition with the change and even attended some of her students’ games like Rylee.

“She’s a great teacher,” Rylee Forbes, a second grader, said.

Blue Eagle Credit Union staff awarded Hepler with $250.

“Just another great opportunity to recognize one of our special educators,” said Diane Smith with Blue Eagle Credit Union. “The atmosphere is so amazing when we do these events.”

The other $250 will go to Mountain View Elementary.

“Sydney is so deserving of this honor, she is an amazing member of our staff,” Mountain View Principal Mallory Thompson said. “Her kids are very lucky to have her and so are we.”

To nominate your favorite educator for a chance to win, click here.