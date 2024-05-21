Healthwatch: How to spot melanomas on your skin

The American Cancer Society is warning people to be on the lookout for melanomas.

They’re giving guidelines on how to spot them on all types of skin.

Melanomas can often be spotted as abnormal dark spots on your skin. They can appear on areas like the soles of feet, under a fingernail, on the palm of your hand, or even near the scalp.

While people with darker skin are at a lower risk for skin cancer, research shows it’s often not detected and diagnosed until a later stage.

This is why experts say it’s important to know your skin and look for changes.

“The same concept of looking for something that looks different than everything else that might be in that area, looking for something that’s new and if it’s non-healing or bleeding, those are all reasons to bring it to the attention of your healthcare provider,” said Dr. Shanthi Sivendran, senior vice president of the American Cancer Society.

According to the American Cancer Society, over 100,000 melanomas are expected to be diagnosed this year.