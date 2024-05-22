Roanoke County’s AmRhein Wine Cellars closing after serving the community for 26 years

After serving up fresh wine and lasting memories for nearly three decades, a beloved winery in Bent Mountain is slated to permanently close its doors in late June.

On May 20, AmRhein Wine Cellars announced that its tasting room’s last day will be on June 30. Although it was a difficult decision, the family believes that it was the right one, as it will allow them to better support Russ Amrhein as he faces health complications with Parkinson’s and shift their focus to ensuring that he has proper care.

As its owners, Russ and Paula Amrhein, close this chapter, they said they will never forget how the community has continued to support them, stating that it was a key contributor to their overall success.

“Over the years, we’ve experienced countless joys, challenges, and triumphs, but through it all, one thing remained constant – your loyalty and enthusiasm for our wines. We want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has walked through our doors, shared a glass with us, celebrated with us at winery events and become part of the Amrhein family.”

If you would like to visit the winery prior to its closure, the tasting room will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m., with discounted wine prices. There will also be live music every Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m.

While this chapter may be coming to a close, we take comfort in knowing that the spirit of AmRhein Wine Cellars will live on in the countless memories shared over a glass of our beloved wines. We encourage you to continue exploring the world of Virginia wines-so many delicious ones - and to cherish the moments spent savoring each sip designed in our wine-loving state. Once again, thank you for being part of our journey. It has been quite a ride! What an honor and a privilege it has been to serve you, and we will forever hold the memories close to our hearts. AmRhein Wine Cellars