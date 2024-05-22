73º
Roanoke ‘Ride of Silence’ honors cyclists killed or injured on the road

The ride is a family-friendly event that asks its cyclists to ride no faster than 12 mph

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – Cyclists took to the street for a ride of silence to honor bike riders who have been killed or seriously injured on public roads.

The Ride of Silence is held in May — National Bike Month — each year. Each year, people of all ages in hundreds of locations worldwide take to the roads in a silent procession.

The Ride is a family-friendly event that asks its cyclists to ride no faster than 12 mph, wear helmets, follow the rules of the road, and remain silent during the ride.

Riders even wear a black armband to remember those who have lost their lives.

Ken McLeod, with PedalSafe ROA, said the armbands show unity.

“It’s a way for all of us, no matter how we came here and what we were wearing...have a common kind of thing to signify our solidarity with the people who’ve been seriously injured or killed and the families that survive them,” McLeod said.

PedalSafe ROA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit advocacy group in Roanoke dedicated to advancing safer streets and roads for all. Founded in 2022, PedalSafe’s mission is to promote Roanoke as a liveable community by improving the safety, convenience and acceptance of cycling for all people.

