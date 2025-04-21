Lifetime language teacher receives April Education Impact award

William Byrd German teacher Mrs. Debra Williams-Arthur actually retired from teaching in 2019. She was a substitute in 2020, but her story at the home of the Terriers was far from over.

“We couldn’t find someone that would be her caliber, and so she thankfully agreed to come back because she wanted to make sure the German program thrived here. It’s her baby. She loves it, ” William Byrd Principal Travis Anderson explained.

“I love teaching German, but it doesn’t matter really what I’m teaching. I love teaching. And I always tell my students, ‘I don’t really feel like I’m a teacher.’ I’m an educator, and so if they wanna learn it, then I’m all for it. I have wonderful students, that’s why I’m still here,” Mrs. Arthur says.

In her 49th year in the classroom, Mrs. Arthur has a firm grasp on 7 languages and still teaches at both William Byrd and Ferrum College. Her impact on generations of students is profound-and still speaks volumes.

“A former student who nominated her spoke to the fact that she goes beyond just the basics of what she’s teaching to give more breadth and depth to what she’s teaching. She teaches well beyond what’s required, and they appreciated that. And that motivated this student in particular so much that they decided to go to college--they hadn’t decided that before,” Blue Eagle Credit Union Marketing Director Laurissa Thompson says.

On this day, we interrupted a German class to deliver a pair of checks for Mrs. Arthur and William Byrd from Blue Eagle Credit Union. And a thank you for an educator who stands the test of time.

“I know we have the technology now, but it’s not what I think is the end-all to everything. I still like paper and pencil and reading and writing, so that part for me has not changed. And the technology I’ve just added, but I didn’t take anything away. And I always believe if it’s not broken, there’s no need to fix it, ” Mrs. Arthur says.

Mrs. Arthur says this is a great part-time job that she doesn’t even consider work. She loves to play ‘devil’s advocate’ in the classroom to make her students think. And in 37 years at Roanoke County Schools, they have always been supportive of her approach.