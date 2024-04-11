Consuela Stokley wins Education Impact Award for April

ROANOKE, Va. – April’s Education Impact Award winner has a unique way to make sure students learn about math.

She uses treats as motivation.

Northside Middle School math teacher Consuela Stokely was confused about what was happening in her classroom.

“I love the community; I love everybody that I work with these kids are great. Here come the tears,” Stokely said. “They’re wonderful; they’re silly; they’re what keep me coming back every day. Every kid deserves a champion, and I try to be that every day.”

Stokley’s confusion slowly turned to tears after she learned she was the next Education Impact Award Winner.

“Give her a round of applause. Congratulations! Oh, we got her crying over here,” Diane Smith said.

Stokley has been teaching at Northside Middle School for six years.

She teaches her students—or babies as she calls them—pre-algebra, fractions and decimals and congruency.

Stokley said she just wants to make sure her babies know the basics, despite her students coming from different socio-economic statuses, and she’s honored to receive the award.

“They need someone to advocate and be a support for them. I wasn’t expecting this because I do my job to do my job,” Stokley said.

Stokley has interesting methods to make sure her children learn and plans to use the money from Blue Eagle Credit Union to buy chips for her students.

“I am using this for Hot Cheetos and Takis, for these babies of mine, because they will work for food,” Stokley said.

Blue Eagle Credit Union staff awarded $250 to Stokley and the other half to Northside Middle School.

Staff members from the credit union said they love surprising teachers.

“We haven’t done one of these before where we walked right in the class in session and said, ‘Hey, guess what? Today is a special day!” said Diane Smith, Chief Talent Officer with Blue Eagle Credit Union.

Stokley said her goal is to have a lasting impact on her children.

“Getting into education, I knew that I could make an impact because I love with everything I have,” Stokley said.

To nominate an educator you think deserves special recognition, click here.