Roanoke homeowners suing city over new zoning changes

ROANOKE, Va. – A group of Roanoke homeowners is suing the city over a recent zoning policy that puts an end to single-family-only neighborhoods.

City Council last month adopted changes to the zoning code that allows developers to build different types of housing — such as duplexes or small apartment buildings — in residential neighborhoods, with certain limitations.

10 News has been following this story extensively from when the idea was first introduced to then a group of residents sharing their frustrations with the changes.

On Thursday, 10 News obtained court documents showing a group of homeowners are suing the city because they allege the city didn’t follow lawful procedure in implementing the changes.

The lawsuit alleges the city’s public notices about the proposed change goes against state law.

The residents claim Roanoke did not follow particular requirements to detail, justify or advertise the new zoning changes.

Anthony Stavola, the lead plaintiff in the case, wanted the council not to rush the decision.

“All they had to do is hit the pause button and say ‘Okay let’s talk about what we can do?’ Like the motion to do a mail-in thing...fine. Just meet us somewhere in the middle,” Stavola said.

The lawsuit also claims that individual homeowners who live in districts where the changes are going were not properly notified about the changes.

“There was nothing done individually at all, to any homeowners. It was not done, period,” Stavola said.

Prior to the lawsuit being filed, the city held multiple open houses at local libraries to explain the proposal to residents.

10 News asked the city for a comment.

“The City does not typically comment on pending litigation and has no information to provide on this matter at this time. The City will continue to ensure that the best interests of its residents are represented,” a statement read.

You can view a copy of the lawsuit below.