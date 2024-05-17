Appomattox County crash leaves 44-year-old woman dead

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A woman is dead following a crash in Appomattox County early Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

State troopers were called to the crash scene at about 4:45 a.m. on eastbound Route 460.

After investigating further, authorities learned that 44-year-old Amanda G. Layne, of Pamplin, Virginia, had been driving east on Route 460 close to the intersection with Old Evergreen Road in a Dodge Durango when she went off the road to the right before hitting a mailbox and then a tree.

She was then transported to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries, according to State Police.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.