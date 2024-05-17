Lynchburg man facing federal firearms charge in connection with 2022 shooting incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man has been arrested and is facing a federal firearms charge in connection with a shooting incident two years ago, according to the United States Department of Justice.

As reported by authorities, 27-year-old Brandon Cole Webber was taken into federal custody this week and charged with one count of being a convicted felon in the possession of a firearm.

Court documents show that on May 5, 2022, law enforcement officers were alerted about a man, later identified as Webber, who reportedly fell out of a moving vehicle right before shooting a firearm toward that same vehicle as it drove away. The information was reported to police by a citizen, who also told them that Webber ran toward the Family Dollar on Federal Street in downtown Lynchburg.

“Two other individuals driving past the incident witnessed Webber fall out of the vehicle,” authorities said. “Webber asked the witnesses for a ride and attempted to enter their vehicle as law enforcement arrived on scene. Police officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9 mm handgun, a white bag containing suspected methamphetamine, and a wallet belonging to an unidentified individual in the back seat where Webber had been sitting.”

Furthermore, court documents filed on Friday reveal that this isn’t the first crime that Webber was reportedly involved in.

In fact, on November 29, 2023, the Lynchburg Fire Department was dispatched to the Lynchburg Grand Hotel for the report of an overdose. After arriving at the scene, first responders found Webber lying face down on the bathroom floor of room 627. Firefighters found needles and a glass pipe in the room. When Lynchburg Police arrived, Webber ran away from the scene before being apprehended outside of the hotel. Later that same day, officers retrieved a bag containing suspected methamphetamine and a loaded Glock 38 handgun in the room. The following day, Webber was charged with violating various state firearm statutes. But after he received treatment for his overdose at a local hospital, law enforcement couldn’t find Webber.

Authorities told 10 News that police believe Webber fled Lynchburg with the help of a former City of Lynchburg Community Corrections and Pretrial Services Agency Officer. According to officials, Webber and the officer, who has not been identified, had been romantically involved since August 2023 and the officer allegedly provided Webber with non-public sensitive information. Specifically in December 2023, when the officer’s credentials were used to view a search warrant executed at the Lynchburg Grand Hotel on November 29, 2023, in relation to Webber’s overdose incident.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the City of Lynchburg Police Department are investigating the case.