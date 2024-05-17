Man arrested after Henry Co. authorities seize over $100k in illegal drugs

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 42-year-old man was arrested after authorities seized illegal drugs while executing search warrants in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said on Thursday, sheriff’s deputies executed four search warrants at separate residences in Henry County in search of illegal narcotics.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The warrants were executed at 1439 Rivermont Heights in Martinsville, Dan Wythe Dr. Apartments 3 & 4, and 433 Chestnut Knob Dr. in Martinsville.

The sheriff’s office seized approximately 1.87 pounds of suspected fentanyl, 1.96 pounds of suspected cocaine, 3 grams of pressed pills, one gun, and a hydraulic drug brick press.

We’re told the seized illegal drugs have an estimated street value in excess of $100,000.

As a result of the search warrants, authorities said Donte Freeman, also known as Leonard Freeman was arrested and charged with third or subsequent manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said this is the second time in three weeks that deputies executed search warrants in relation to the illegal selling and possession of drugs by Donte Freeman.

Back on April 30, authorities conducted a search warrant that led to Freeman’s arrest. We’re told he obtained a bond, and once again began selling drugs.

“This seizure has again put a dent in the drug trade in our communities, and as stated previously, The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate these actions in our county,” the sheriff’s office said.

This investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has information in regard to this investigation or narcotics trafficking, you are encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crime Stoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2,500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of the reward paid.