Three men arrested after authorities seize illegal drugs in Henry Co. investigation

Three men were charged after a months-long investigation into the illegal possession, manufacturing, and distribution of narcotics, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed search warrants at a residence in Martinsville.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

During the investigation, we’re told 1.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl, approximately a quarter pound of suspected cocaine, and an amount of meth and marijuana were seized.

Additionally, six illegally-possessed guns, three vehicles and an undisclosed amount of money, along with equipment used to aid in the distribution of illegal narcotics, such as digital scales and packaging materials, were seized.

As a result of the investigation so far, the following individuals have been charged:

42-year-old Donte (Leonard) Freeman:

Possession of Schedule I or II drug with the intent to distribute, 3rd offense (Cocaine)

24-year-old Pindarius Simmons:

Possession of Schedule I or II drug with the intent to distribute (Fentanyl)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a scheduled I/II substance

51-year-old Johnny Harley:

Possession of Schedule I or II drug with the intent to distribute, (Fentanyl & Cocaine)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a scheduled I/II substance

All three are being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

This investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information in regard to this investigation or narcotics trafficking, you are encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line that helps local law enforcement agencies by soliciting tips from individuals and forwarding that information to the particular agency.