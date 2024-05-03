Heating up Friday ahead of a showery, stormy pattern

ROANOKE, Va. – Following near record heat Thursday, we’re tracking another round of summer-like warmth Friday.

Clouds increase throughout the day, but temperatures still manage to reach the 80s across much of the area.

High temperatures reach the 80s Friday (for most).

A front collapses on top of us from the north and east, resulting in the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday evening.

Isolated storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening.

This sets off a pattern of showers and storms each day from Saturday through at least next Thursday.

Saturday’s weather is going to be tough to plan around.

Helping you plan around this weekend's weather.

The weekend snapshot is broken up into four panels just a few lines down.

For starters, temperatures will be in the 60s. You’re not laying out at the pool Saturday.

Secondly, there will be waves of showers. The heaviest rain likely happens during the evening.

Come Sunday, we’ll track a swath of fairly widespread rain early in the morning. This will move east of the area by midday.

Breaks of sun will likely destabilize the atmosphere, allowing scattered storms to move west to east during the afternoon and evening.

Here's a snapshot of this weekend's rain and storm forecast.

Temperatures rise each day next week, as a warm front lifts north. South of that, however, there will be enough moisture and minor disturbances moving through.

This will result in the daily chance for afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms.

Hotter, stormy pattern continues into next week.

Given the warmth in place, we could wind up seeing a few stronger storms each day next week.

Several areas are in need of rain, though.

While you may not see rain where you are every single day, this at least provides some hope for neighborhood lawns, gardens, etc.