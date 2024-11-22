Mountain View Elementary teacher wins October Education Impact Award

When a stream of administrative types is headed to your classroom with a purpose, it might be bad news. Not this time!

Mountain View Elementary 1st grade teacher Sheri Marlowe is October’s winner of the Education Impact Award.

She’s been described as a ‘superwoman’ by her co-workers. A dedicated servant to her students, she works tirelessly to give her little ones the best chance at success.

“It’s something that I enjoy you know teaching is not a profession that you get in for the money. It’s to make the difference and I find it so rewarding watching them get excited about learning,” Marlowe says.

This mother of five is known for her caring nature and her selfless use of her personal time. She will stop at nothing to ensure a student’s physical and emotional well-being. This teacher extraordinaire is an experienced evaluator of children’s educational needs. Marlowe has been an invaluable asset to the school and to the futures of her little ones.

”She just loves each one of them as if they are her own, so she’s going to advocate for what they need and the best services that we can provide for them,” Mountain View principal Valerie Close said. “I think if their social-emotional needs aren’t met and they don’t know that you love them and that you invested in them, they’re not gonna perform to the best of their ability. They’re not gonna give you their best, so I just think it’s important, that social-emotional peace is more important. Once you have that relationship, that academic piece is gonna flow,” Marlowe explains.

Blue Eagle Credit Union awards both the monthly winner and their school $250 each for the well-deserved honor. It’s part of a bigger overall mission that drives the company.

”They all should win just when they get up and come to work every day. They all are winners, so it’s just been a joy, and like I said, it really supports who we are as a company. We wanna be a part of the community and education, it just means a lot to us,” said Blue Eagle Credit Union chief talent officer Diane Smith.

Mrs. Marlowe comes to Roanoke County from Franklin County Schools. She spent 15 years at Rich Acres Elementary in Martinsville. But her roots are out of Axton, Pittsylvania County. She’s a Tunstall High School grad! Clearly, her passion has taken hold in Roanoke County and that educational tree has done more than just sprout: it is now bearing some pretty bountiful fruit.