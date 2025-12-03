Airbus cuts 2025 delivery target due to A320 fuselage panel issue

FILE - A TAP Air Portugal Airbus A320 is silhouetted against the setting moon while approaching for landing in Lisbon, Portugal, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)

PARIS – Aerospace manufacturer Airbus expects to deliver fewer planes than planned this year following an issue with fuselage panels used on some A320 planes.

The European company said Wednesday it is targeting around 790 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2025 “in light of recent supplier quality issue on fuselage panels impacting its A320 family delivery flow.”

The previous target was around 820 aircraft, the company said, explaining the projection was revised downward because the problem occurred at the end of the year, which is traditionally a very busy period.

The issue affecting a “limited number” of metal panels on the single-aisle A320 aircraft was contained and new panels meet all requirements, the company said.

Airbus sources parts and components from thousands of outside suppliers.

The quality issue with panels surfaced earlier this week, just days after the firm reported it was rushing to fix a separate software problem impacting about 6,000 of the popular planes.