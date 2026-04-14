China’s exports grew 2.5% in March, slowing significantly as Iran war raises uncertainty

A cleaner sweeps near food delivery riders gather outside restaurants waiting for online orders, in Beijing, China, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

HONG KONG – China’s exports grew 2.5% in March from a year ago, significantly slowing from the previous two months as uncertainties rose from the Iran war and its impact on energy prices and global demand.

The March export data released by China’s customs agency Tuesday missed analysts’ estimates and was sharply down from the 21.8% export growth recorded for January and February.

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Imports last month surged 27.8%, up from the 19.8% year-on-year increase in the first two months of this year.

Technology-related exports including a jump in shipments of semiconductors from China on the global artificial intelligence boom have powered its robust exports in early 2026, but economists say impacts from the prolonged Iran war could affect overall global demand for Chinese exports this year.