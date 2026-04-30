Trump says he's lifting certain tariffs on Scotch whisky after royal visit

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump bid farewell to Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Thursday he is removing certain tariffs on Scotch whisky after this week’s White House visit by King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom.

“The King and Queen got me to do something that nobody else was able to do, without hardly even asking!” Trump posted on social media.

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Trump said people had wanted this change, especially with regard to the wooden barrels in which the spirits of Scotch and bourbon can be aged.

Trump has used alcohol as a pressure point in his tariff threats. Last year, he threatened a 200% tariff on European wine — a major potential blow to French and Italian vineyards that never came to fruition.

Foreign countries have responded in turn with threats on bourbon and other American products.

In the end, the Trump administration exempted cork from tariffs, a huge relief to Portugal, the leading supplier of the material used to cap wine bottles.