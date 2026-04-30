Man sentenced in child sex abuse case in Nelson County

Torres-Reyes (courtesy of Nelson Co.)

NELSON CO., Va. – The Nelson Circuit Court has sentenced a man convicted of multiple sex crimes, according to court records.

In August 2025, Juan Manuel Torres-Reyes was found guilty of several charges, all of which occurred while the victim was just 11 years old. Those offenses include:

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One count of aggravated sexual battery of a minor less than 13 years of age

One count of indecent liberties of a child

One count of object sexual penetration of a minor less than 13 years of age

In total, Torres-Reyes was sentenced to 129 years; however, 114 years were suspended, meaning he will serve 15 years of jail time. He has also been ordered to serve 6 years of probation upon release.

Here’s a breakdown of the charges and their respective sentences: