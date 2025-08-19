Man found guilty of multiple sex crimes in Nelson County

NELSON CO., Va. – The Nelson County Commonwealth’s attorney announced that a man has been convicted on multiple sex crimes after a two-day jury trial on Tuesday.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Juan Manuel Torres-Reyes was found guilty of one count of aggravated sexual battery of a minor less than 13 years of age, one count of indecent liberties of a child, and one count of object sexual penetration of a minor less than 13 years of age. These crimes occurred while the victim was 11 years old.

“My office is dedicated to protecting our children and we shall vigorously prosecute every sexual offense of a minor. I am grateful for the professionalism and skill in the courtroom of Mr. Beliles and Ms. Conrad, the dedication of the Victim’s Witness Advocate, Beth Phelps, and for the hard work of Investigator Tobin with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. Most important, it took tremendous courage on behalf of the victim to come forward and testify before the jury.”

A sentencing on the charges is scheduled for Nov. 7, 2025.