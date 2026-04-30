Fire destroys Appomattox County home; family escapes safely

A family’s home was destroyed in a fire in Appomattox County on Tuesday evening, according to the Concord Volunteer Fire Department.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A family’s home was destroyed in a fire in Appomattox County on Tuesday evening, according to the Concord Volunteer Fire Department.

At about 8 p.m., crews were called to Pine Crest Lane for the report of a house fire and arrived to find black smoke and heavy flames coming from the home.

Recommended Videos

Several units responded, with units working for hours to battle the fire and bring it under control. Tankers were used to shuttle water to and from the scene, as well as foam to cover the debris and prevent any remaining hot spots from flaring up.

Officials say the home is a total loss, and the Red Cross will be assisting the family. Fortunately, everyone made it out safely, and no one was hurt.

“Thank you to all the agencies that responded and helped! Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they navigate through this difficult time,” the Concord Volunteer Fire Department said.