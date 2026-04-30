Leave fawns alone, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources reminds Virginians

A spotted white-tailed fawn is curled up in a grassy nest, hidden by its mother for safekeeping. If you find a fawn like this, leave the area quickly so you don't leave your scent and expose the fawn to predators.

Through May and July, deer mothers are giving birth to fawns, and since we’re about to enter that season, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources wanted to remind residents not to interfere and leave the fawns alone.

The fawns are oftentimes purposely left alone by their mothers so as not to attract predators, but periodically return throughout the day to feed their children. Does also do not spend much time with the fawns during each visit.

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The Virginia DWR recommends that average citizens should not approach fawns, even if they see one that could be injured or truly orphaned. If you see an injured or orphaned animal, instead call the DWR wildlife conflict helpline at 1-855-571-9003, or find a wildlife rehabilitator here.

It is also illegal to keep any wild animal as a pet, as it can be dangerous for both the animal and the human.

Chronic wasting disease is also a concern in certain areas of the commonwealth. Be sure to find more information here.