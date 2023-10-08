New River Valley Community raises $7,000 for high school graduates to continue education

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County leaders are happy to help continue children’s education after high school.

After hosting the American Jet Sport Association races at Claytor Lake last month, officials say they have raised $7,000 for Pulaski County’s Access to Community College Education Program.

Leaders are glad to have a fun fundraiser in place that will help Pulaski County High School Graduates continue their education.

“One of the ways to do that is to invest in our future through education, throughout top asset and that is our youth and talent, this an investment in our future workforce,” Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said.

ACCE is an economic development public/private partnership that makes college available debt free to high school and home school grads by funding their New River Community College Education for two years.