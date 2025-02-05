Join Our Team as a Broadcast Engineer at WSLS!

At WSLS, a proud member of the Graham Media Group, we uphold our core values of Integrity, Teamwork, Innovation, and Passion as the driving force behind everything we do. As a leading television station serving the vibrant community of Roanoke, Virginia, we’re committed to excellence and seeking a dynamic individual to join our technical team as a full-time Broadcast Maintenance Engineer.

POSITION OVERVIEW

Embody our core values by ensuring Integrity in all aspects of your work, from meticulous equipment maintenance to transparent communication.

Foster Teamwork by collaborating closely with colleagues across departments to deliver high-quality broadcast experiences.

Drive Innovation by staying ahead of the curve with cutting-edge broadcast technology and IT systems, enhancing our ability to serve our community.

Infuse your work with Passion, demonstrating dedication and enthusiasm in every project you undertake.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

Possess a minimum of three years of experience in broadcast maintenance and/or broadcast IT, aligning with our commitment to Integrity and excellence.

Preferably hold a technical or bachelor’s degree with a strong foundation in electronics or IT, reflecting our dedication to fostering Innovation through expertise.

Exhibit self-starting initiative and the ability to adapt swiftly to a dynamic, fast-paced environment, while embodying our values of Teamwork and Collaboration.

Demonstrate excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, coupled with confident presentation abilities, reflecting our commitment to Integrity and transparent communication.

The willingness and desire to learn, explore ideas and a good knowledge of basic troubleshooting.

Proficient in MS products and Windows OS.

Use of CAD software such as Visio and WireCAD.

Strong attention to detail.

Ability to read and understand wire schematics.

Proficient use of broadcast testing equipment.

Capable of physical tasks including lifting up to 50 lbs., climbing ladders, working on elevated surfaces, installing wiring, using hand and power tools, and handling small components, embodying our Passion for delivering excellence in every aspect of our work.

Available for flexible hours, including early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays, to meet operational demands, demonstrating your dedication to our shared goals and values.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Install, support and maintain technical broadcast equipment, including but not limited to Production and News automation systems, HD cameras, video servers, ENG and SNG equipment, video routers and bonded cellular equipment.

Experience in troubleshooting methodologies that apply to the above listed systems.

Self-starter, able to work without direct supervision.

Effectively work with all departments, receive and communicate instructions via phone, electronic or in person.

Able to read and understand technical materials.

Able to set priorities under pressure of deadlines.

Working knowledge of broadcast station operations.

WHY JOIN US

Innovative Environment: Be at the forefront of cutting-edge broadcast technology and IT systems in a dynamic media landscape, where our commitment to Innovation drives continuous improvement and growth.

Professional Growth: Access ongoing opportunities for learning and development, expanding your skill set and advancing your career in an environment that values Integrity and excellence.

Community Impact: Contribute to serving and engaging with the vibrant Roanoke community, making a meaningful difference through your work and embodying our shared values of Passion and Dedication.

Apply Now to Ignite Your Career! Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to join a passionate team at WSLS, where our core values of Integrity, Teamwork, Innovation, and Passion shape everything we do. If you’re ready to take your career to new heights and make a real impact, we want to hear from you! Apply today to embark on an exhilarating journey with us.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to Director of Technology, Josh Hall at jhall@wsls.com.

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.