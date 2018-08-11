What you need to know about Clear the Shelters

ROANOKE, Va. - On Saturday, Aug. 18, WSLS 10 is teaming up with some area animal shelters to help find permanent homes for hundreds of animals.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visit the Roanoke Valley SPCA, Montgomery County Animal Care & Adoptions or the Franklin County Humane Society.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Campbell County Animal Control is also participating in the Clear the Shelters event.
Members of the 10 News Team will be at the shelters to help add a new furry friend to your family!
Tips before heading to an animal shelter
- Make sure you/your family is ready to adopt a new pet
- Be sure to bring your government issued identification with you
- Visit the shelter’s website prior to arriving on CTS day so you have an idea of the types of animals they offer
- Pet-proof your home. Prepare an area in your home where your new pet can calmly adjust to the new surroundings
