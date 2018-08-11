What you need to know about Clear the Shelters

ROANOKE, Va. - On Saturday, Aug. 18, WSLS 10 is teaming up with some area animal shelters to help find permanent homes for hundreds of animals.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visit the Roanoke Valley SPCA, Montgomery County Animal Care & Adoptions or the Franklin County Humane Society.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Campbell County Animal Control is also participating in the Clear the Shelters event.

Members of the 10 News Team will be at the shelters to help add a new furry friend to your family!

Tips before heading to an animal shelter

Make sure you/your family is ready to adopt a new pet

Be sure to bring your government issued identification with you

Visit the shelter’s website prior to arriving on CTS day so you have an idea of the types of animals they offer

Pet-proof your home. Prepare an area in your home where your new pet can calmly adjust to the new surroundings

