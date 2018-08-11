Clear the Shelters

What you need to know about Clear the Shelters

Four local shelters are joining 10 News in the effort on Aug. 18

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. - On Saturday, Aug. 18, WSLS 10 is teaming up with some area animal shelters to help find permanent homes for hundreds of animals.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visit the Roanoke Valley SPCAMontgomery County Animal Care & Adoptions or the Franklin County Humane Society.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Campbell County Animal Control is also participating in the Clear the Shelters event.

Members of the 10 News Team will be at the shelters to help add a new furry friend to your family!

Let us know you'll be there by RSVPing on Facebook

 

Tips before heading to an animal shelter

  • Make sure you/your family is ready to adopt a new pet
  • Be sure to bring your government issued identification with you
  • Visit the shelter’s website prior to arriving on CTS day so you have an idea of the types of animals they offer  
  • Pet-proof your home. Prepare an area in your home where your new pet can calmly adjust to the new surroundings 

