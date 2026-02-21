“It’s an event to help out local girls”: K92’s ‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress’ to return on Feb. 28

ROANOKE, Va. – Prom season is right around the corner, and one local event is making sure every teen gets their fairy-tale moment with a fairy-tale price tag!

K92’s ‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress’ will return for its third year at the Berglund Center at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28. Admission is free, and the event will offer $10 prom dresses. It is presented by K92 and Blue Eagle Credit Union.

10 News spoke to Monica Brooks, co-host of K92’s Mornin’ Thang, about the event and what you can look forward to! You can watch the full interview here:

Interested in donating a gently used dress? You can drop off your old prom dress at one of the following locations:

Blue Eagle Credit Union locations in Virginia

Virginia $2.95 Cleaners (4335 Pheasant Ridge Rd Unit B, Roanoke, VA 24014)

K92 Studio on Electric Road (3934 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018)

All dresses will be cleaned by Virginia $2.95 Cleaners.

The event will take place in Berglund Hall at the Berglund Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, click here.

