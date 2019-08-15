Medications that can make you more susceptible to sunburn, skin problems, dehydration

ROANOKE, Va. - Over the counter medications you take regularly may cause some unexpected side effects when you're outside this summer.

"If you take certain over the counter drugs, you may be more susceptible to sunburn, skin problems or dehydration," said Lisa Gil with Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports says ibuprofen, allergy meds or supplements like Saint John's Wort are among the meds that can cause issues.

"Those and many other medications can increase your risk of heat-related illnesses, or they make your skin more sensitive to sunlight, which can risk your risk to sunburn," said Gill.

Consumer Reports says taking one or a combination of these medications could increase your sensitivity to the sun.

Other meds, like certain diuretics, can make you less thirsty or cause you to urinate more, which can increase your risk of dehydration.

Some anti-depressants can reduce your ability to sweat, which makes it hard for your body to regulate your temperature.

"If you become dehydrated or your body can't regulate its temperature, that increases your risk of heat-related illnesses, which can include things like muscle cramps, or heat exhaustion or heat stroke -- which can turn into a medical emergency fairly quickly," said Gill.

If you take any of these medications, Consumer Reports says ask your doctor or pharmacist if you can take the medicine at night.

Stay hydrated throughout the day, avoid being outdoors when the sun's rays are at their peak and find an air-conditioned space on high heat days.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.