Helping kids manage stress

Between school, sports and extracurriculars – kids are busy!

With so many demands on their time, they may feel stressed.

So, how can parents help?

“It’s important to realize that stress is going to be involved throughout life,” said Kate Eshleman, PsyD, a child psychologist with Cleveland Clinic Children’s. “It’s important that children recognize that and learn to manage it as opposed to try and avoid it.”

Dr. Eshleman said signs of stress in a child may include changes in attitude, interests or grades.

If you suspect your child is struggling with stress, she recommends acknowledging it, looking for the cause, and then helping them manage it.

For example, organizing and prioritizing homework differently may help.

Or it may be helpful to change their daily routine to ensure nutritious meals, downtime and sufficient sleep are built in.

Whether your kids are stressed or not, she recommends keeping the lines of communication open.

“It’s really important to communicate with your kids and this is a good rule of thumb about anything,” Dr. Eshleman said. “Get in the habit of asking about their day, asking about practice, communicating with kids so that if something comes up, they’re going to be more likely to tell you.”

If you’re not sure how to help your child manage their stress or if you suspect they may have anxiety or depression, Dr. Eshleman recommends reaching out to your child’s pediatrician.