Hill City Scene: Hello July!

Summer is clearly in full swing, as we've already celebrated the Fourth of July!

That doesn't mean all the fireworks are done, though. On Friday night, the Wyndhurst fireworks will light up the night sky. Head to The Summit, where you'll be able to watch the show over The Summit Lake at 9:30 p.m.

If you didn't want to check out the fireworks Friday night, you could always take in some musical theater. Travel back to turn-of-the-century New York City and meet charismatic newsboy Jack Kelly. Yes, "The Newsies" is being performed at the Academy Center of the Arts. For three performances, Acadamy Youth Theatre is putting on this timeless play. Tickets start as low as $14 for adults.

Saturday is Heritage Day at the Appomattox Court House! One of many events is the Civil War Baseball Game as the Union Provost Guard will take on Townsfolk. Local rules include batters being called out if a hit is caught on one bounce and hitting the runner with the ball between bases. The game will be played twice, once at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Click here to learn more about what Heritage Day has to offer!

It's going to remain muggy much of the weekend, so be prepared to feel a bit sticky at times.

